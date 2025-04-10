Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,682 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 757.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

FCOM opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $64.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

