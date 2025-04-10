Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 28,847 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $52.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $59.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

