Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 6.5 %

VWO opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

