Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 189.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $83.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.08. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

