Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 78.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Baird R W cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

