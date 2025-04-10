Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,671 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Aegon were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Up 9.3 %

AEG opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Aegon Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

