Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Cut to Strong Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 2.3 %

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

ANYYY opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

