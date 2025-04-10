Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.74.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM traded down $4.44 on Wednesday, hitting $39.86. 3,917,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,272,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Affirm has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 3.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $730,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,067.12. This represents a 26.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,762 shares of company stock worth $3,241,246 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

