Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

TSE AFN traded down C$2.37 on Wednesday, hitting C$31.78. 30,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.03. The stock has a market cap of C$607.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$30.81 and a 52 week high of C$62.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Ag Growth International news, Director Anne De Greef-Safft bought 2,000 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.99 per share, with a total value of C$73,985.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Householder purchased 4,000 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,040.00. Insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $436,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.