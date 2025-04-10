AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 23,797,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 17,886,897 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $8.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.45%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.