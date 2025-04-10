Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.83.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$37.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.93. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$19.63 and a 52 week high of C$38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

