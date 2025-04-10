Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 61.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,070,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,041,000 after acquiring an additional 690,343 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 259.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 187,598 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.02.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. On average, analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,425. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXT. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

