Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,010 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,884.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 682,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 665,716 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,599,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,326,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,310,000 after purchasing an additional 321,145 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPD opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

