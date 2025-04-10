Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $202.00 to $185.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as low as $156.60 and last traded at $157.74. Approximately 7,859,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 19,274,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.06.

GOOG has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $3,281,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,521.61. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,024,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,149,000 after acquiring an additional 264,962 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,936,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 35,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

