Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 2.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $185.90 and last traded at $179.37. Approximately 28,537,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 43,175,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

