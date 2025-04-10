American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading Down 11.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) dropped 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.87. 25,335,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 49,284,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

