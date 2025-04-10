Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

APH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $64.33. 5,576,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,378,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,027,000 after buying an additional 18,619,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Amphenol by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

