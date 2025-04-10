Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Reduced by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 261,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $186.14 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.71. The stock has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

