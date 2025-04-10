Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Penguin Solutions (PENG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ: PENG):
- 4/3/2025 – Penguin Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $22.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2025 – Penguin Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2025 – Penguin Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2025 – Penguin Solutions is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Penguin Solutions Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PENG traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.10. 649,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,188. The company has a market capitalization of $857.99 million, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97. Penguin Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $365.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.44 million. Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
