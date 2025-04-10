Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Penguin Solutions (PENG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ: PENG):

4/3/2025 – Penguin Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $22.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Penguin Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Penguin Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Penguin Solutions is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Penguin Solutions Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PENG traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.10. 649,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,188. The company has a market capitalization of $857.99 million, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97. Penguin Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $365.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.44 million. Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penguin Solutions news, EVP Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $64,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,960. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $44,623.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,480.86. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,684 shares of company stock valued at $393,617. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

