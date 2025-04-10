Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 18,767 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,767 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Carrier Global by 761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,834 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 311,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after buying an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

