Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 18,767 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,767 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 9.5 %

CARR stock opened at $60.81 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

