Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $415,000 Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

