APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 199,439 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 529.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,439 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $128.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.