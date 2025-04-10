APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $22.36 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 195,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,355,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Quarry LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 150,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 52,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. The trade was a 60.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

