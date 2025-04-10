APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $352,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $2,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE MOH opened at $340.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.32 and a 52-week high of $383.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

