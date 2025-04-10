Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $8.59 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. Analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $520,219.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,420.72. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,855.04. This trade represents a 53.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 783.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. CF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.