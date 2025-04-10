Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Up 14.3% – Should You Buy?

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 1,068,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,101,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 15.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard B. Black sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,577. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $46,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,157.86. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,298 shares of company stock valued at $543,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

