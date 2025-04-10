ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ArcBest stock traded down $8.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 202,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,445. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $152.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 700 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ArcBest by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Articles

