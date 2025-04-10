Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.33. 679,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.82.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

