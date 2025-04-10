Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Cut to $161.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARES. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $5.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,707. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $200.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average is $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 183.25%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $16,978,128.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,438,000. This represents a 7.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total transaction of $14,998,848.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,523,000. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,113 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,915. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,365,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $335,858,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4,557.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,329,530,000 after purchasing an additional 907,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 807,361 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

