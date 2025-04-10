Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 621,874.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Booking by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after buying an additional 95,308 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 88,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,967,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $126.87 on Thursday, reaching $4,489.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,184. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,721.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,760.98.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 22.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 price target (up previously from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Booking from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,327.28.

View Our Latest Report on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.