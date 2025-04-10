Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $12.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $486.95. 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082,221. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.48. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

