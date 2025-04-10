Argent Trust Co Buys 11,149 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,379,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,926,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

