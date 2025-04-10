Argent Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $8.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,730. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

