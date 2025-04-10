Argent Trust Co Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $8.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.48. 416,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

