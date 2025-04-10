Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Vertical Research cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.12.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

