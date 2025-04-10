Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

IVW stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.63. The company had a trading volume of 91,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,595. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.49.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.