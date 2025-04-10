Argent Trust Co Has $16.45 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $8.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.64. 1,039,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,730. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.35 and a 200 day moving average of $289.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

