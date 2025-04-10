Argent Trust Co Has $4.18 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.17. 1,219,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180,183. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.