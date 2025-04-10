Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,107. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

