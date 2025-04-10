Argent Trust Co Purchases 1,808 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 692,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

