Argent Trust Co Purchases 52,392 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 105.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,201. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

