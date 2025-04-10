Argent Trust Co Purchases 880 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,909,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,825,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

