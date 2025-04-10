Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.7% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 839,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $139,822,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,605,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $767,479,000 after buying an additional 63,803 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 260,001 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $43,333,000 after buying an additional 37,854 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.65.

Oracle Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.83. 587,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,193,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $377.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. This represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,448,328 shares of company stock valued at $453,791,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

