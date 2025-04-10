Argent Trust Co Sells 2,134 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 570,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,992,000 after buying an additional 56,930 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 39,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 8.9 %

MU traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.95. 8,801,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,069,363. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. China Renaissance cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.