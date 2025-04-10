Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Down 3% – Here’s Why

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.17 and last traded at $73.71. 2,854,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,142,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average is $100.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,031 shares of company stock valued at $39,364,943 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 6.3% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $7,492,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

