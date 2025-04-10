Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 225,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2025

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASANGet Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,372,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,489,720.96. This trade represents a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Asana Trading Up 17.7 %

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Asana in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASAN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Asana by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.