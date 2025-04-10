Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 225,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,372,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,489,720.96. This trade represents a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Asana Trading Up 17.7 %

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Asana in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Asana by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

