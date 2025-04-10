ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4,880.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,019,000 after acquiring an additional 328,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ASML by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,494,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,257,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $137,386,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $654.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $709.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $721.15. The firm has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

