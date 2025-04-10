Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Raises Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,661 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,455 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,534 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,913 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of TRIP opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.82, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $27.63.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

