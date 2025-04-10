Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.76. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 920,255 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $37.30 price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

